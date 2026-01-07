Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,019 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.3% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $162.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $180.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.