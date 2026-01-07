SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,950,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Lennar by 86.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,068 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,440,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 443,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 146,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Price Performance
LEN stock opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial cut Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $108.08.
Key Stories Impacting Lennar
Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TPG recapitalized Quarterra, acquiring a majority stake while Lennar retains a minority interest — the deal brings institutional capital, reduces Lennar’s direct multifamily exposure and should free cash / reduce capital intensity for the homebuilding business. TPG and Lennar Announce Strategic Partnership to Recapitalize Quarterra
- Positive Sentiment: Reports describe the transaction as roughly $1B and note TPG’s additional $1B commitment to the platform — a sizable capital endorsement for Quarterra’s pipeline that supports valuation and growth prospects for the spun platform. TPG Makes $1B Deal For Majority Of Lennar’s Multifamily Business
- Positive Sentiment: A Lennar affiliate paid $18M for Miami?Dade townhouse properties — a small, accretive land/asset purchase that reflects ongoing localized investment activity. Lennar affiliate buys Miami-Dade properties for $18 million
- Neutral Sentiment: Local development headwinds reported (e.g., Texas Hill Country opposition, delays in San Francisco projects) highlight project?level permitting and political risk in some markets but are not company?wide catalysts at this time. Major development in Texas Hill Country residents’ fight against home builder
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $105 and moved to an “equal weight” stance, signaling more cautious near?term outlook from a major shop. Wells Fargo Price Target Cut
- Negative Sentiment: UBS downgraded Lennar from Buy to Neutral, reducing buy?side conviction and potentially pressuring stock momentum. Lennar downgraded to neutral from buy at UBS
- Negative Sentiment: Critical coverage highlights weak demand, margin pressure and management departures — these operational concerns could weigh on medium?term earnings and investor sentiment. Lennar: Weak Demand, Margin Pressure, And Management Departure
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America’s sole Underperform rating adds another cautious institutional view that could increase selling pressure if echoed by others. What Lennar (LEN)’s Sole Underperform Rating From Bank of America Means For Shareholders
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.
In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.
