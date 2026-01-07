SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,950,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Lennar by 86.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,068 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,440,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 443,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 146,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial cut Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

