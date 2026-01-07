SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,849 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,044,000 after buying an additional 5,285,095 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $153,816,000. SWF LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% during the second quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,835,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,766,000 after buying an additional 1,356,941 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.82.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

