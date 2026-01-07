Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 390,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 177,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt. The company was formerly known as Critical Elements Corporation and changed its name to Critical Elements Lithium Corporation in June 2019.

