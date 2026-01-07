First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $241.95 and last traded at $241.57. Approximately 180,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 239,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.90.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 78.5% in the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

