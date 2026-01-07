Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.5850 and last traded at $2.58. 425,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $96.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker WRTC, is a public safety technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-lethal restraint solutions for law enforcement, security professionals and corrections agencies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company’s flagship product, the BolaWrap® remote restraint device, deploys an entangling cord to safely contain or slow a subject from a distance, offering an alternative to more aggressive enforcement tools.

Originally founded in 2018, Wrap Technologies has designed its product line to address de-escalation and risk mitigation in high-tension encounters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.