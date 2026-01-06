Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camtek traded as high as $134.29 and last traded at $133.2490, with a volume of 177548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.88.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Camtek from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.
Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.
