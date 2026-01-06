TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $86.95, but opened at $83.01. TransUnion shares last traded at $82.1250, with a volume of 254,585 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $42,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,004.75. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

TransUnion Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 583.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 59,222 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,536,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 59.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

