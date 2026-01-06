Reviewing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI)

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marzetti and GLG Life Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Marzetti alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marzetti $1.91 billion 2.34 $167.35 million $6.16 26.34 GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $0.23 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Marzetti has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marzetti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marzetti has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marzetti and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marzetti 8.77% 18.86% 14.69% GLG Life Tech 105.86% N/A -91.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Marzetti and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marzetti 0 3 1 0 2.25 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marzetti presently has a consensus price target of $191.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Marzetti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marzetti is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Marzetti shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Marzetti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marzetti beats GLG Life Tech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marzetti

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand. It also manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, and Chick-fil-A sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Free Report)

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marzetti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marzetti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.