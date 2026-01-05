Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 526,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 292,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals



Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

Read More

