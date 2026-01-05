ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.2324 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 9695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.83.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 184.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure. CSM was launched on Jul 14, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

