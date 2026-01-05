Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 35.7% – Should You Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) rose 35.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,308,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 759,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

