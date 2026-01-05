Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) and Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE) Head to Head Survey

Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Koala shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.7% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Koala and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koala N/A N/A N/A Maison Solutions -4.89% -46.54% -6.80%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koala N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.05 $1.17 million ($0.26) -1.26

This table compares Koala and Maison Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Koala.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Koala and Maison Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koala 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

Maison Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,276.15%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Koala.

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Koala on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koala

Koala Corporation, doing business as Tech World, Inc., a technology company, offers technical services in the areas of security administration, architecture and paradigms, access management system and processes, applications development, operations, data encryption, telecommunications, network and WAN, business continuity planning, crime law, and investigation and ethics. It also provides alternative energy sources for commercial offices and residential houses, and retirement homes; secure and phone encryption communication services; cellular and wireless data services; and staff augmentation and forensic recovery services, as well as writes applications for mobile phones. In addition, the company offers products for the government market that include thermal imaging cameras, secure communication systems, cellular and satellite phones, ERP and CRM software, and RFID and tracking equipment; and the fuel industry, such as car and truck HHO systems, fuel additives, water-engine heating and home cooking systems, and acetylene replacements. Further, it provides products for the television (TV) market, including 2-D to 3-D conversion boxes, cable TV networks, Internet over cable systems, and satellite TV and data systems; and the telecom market, such as calling cards, direct VOIP systems, WI-max and mobile banking systems, network management products, and unified communication systems, as well as for green-energy and bank markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vienna, Virginia.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

