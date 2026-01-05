Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 81352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Astellas Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma Stock Performance
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.
Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astellas Pharma
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.