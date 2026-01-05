Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 81352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Astellas Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

