Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.2050. 29,600,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 20,837,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 73.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

