Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 26.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) dropped 26.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Route1 Trading Down 26.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Route1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token. It also provides surveillance and video intelligence products, such as Omnicast, a monitoring and data analysis platform; Stratocast, a real-time video intelligence solution; body-worn cameras; in-car videos; Synergis Access Control, an open system that connects to a large selection of third-party access control devices; and automatic license plate recognition solutions, including Genetec Autovu and MobiLPR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.