Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $592.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $575.98 and a 200-day moving average of $510.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.60.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

