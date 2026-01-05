Sofi Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $734,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PZA opened at $23.25 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.