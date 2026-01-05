Sofi Wealth LLC Acquires 6,657 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $76.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $653.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.5043 per share. This represents a yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

