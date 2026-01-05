Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7%

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

