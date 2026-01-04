Saxony Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Saxony Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,813 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,644,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after buying an additional 1,700,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,894,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 1,648,670 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

