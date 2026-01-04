Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53.64 Million Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,129 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $53,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.58 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

