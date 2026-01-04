Saxony Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,542 shares during the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 106,737 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 322,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,882 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

