First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 216,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

MTBA stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

