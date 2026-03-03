Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) & Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Head-To-Head Survey

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ealixir and Yirendai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yirendai 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir 0.98% N/A N/A Yirendai 20.19% 12.66% 8.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

2.0% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ealixir has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and Yirendai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir $3.62 million 23.09 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Yirendai $795.41 million 0.40 $216.77 million $1.99 1.85

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Ealixir.

Summary

Yirendai beats Ealixir on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc. operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Yirendai

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

