CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 28th.

CVR Energy stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

