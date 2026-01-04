Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.3750.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Keros Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $84,975,125.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 268.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $564.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3585.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company’s research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-?) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company’s lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

