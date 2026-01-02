RaveDAO Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (RAVE)

RaveDAO (RAVE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, RaveDAO has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. RaveDAO has a total market cap of $96.45 million and $82.52 million worth of RaveDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RaveDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RaveDAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89,105.20 or 0.99731848 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,596.08 or 0.99358077 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RaveDAO Token Profile

RaveDAO was first traded on November 16th, 2025. RaveDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,300,000 tokens. RaveDAO’s official website is ravedao.com. RaveDAO’s official Twitter account is @ravedao. The official message board for RaveDAO is x.com/ravedao/status/1988796482984808481?s=20.

Buying and Selling RaveDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “RaveDAO (RAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. RaveDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of RaveDAO is 0.41240804 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $77,879,332.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravedao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaveDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaveDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RaveDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RaveDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RaveDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.