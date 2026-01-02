Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $9.06 or 0.00010146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and approximately $1.15 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 9.08918216 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,239,230.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

