Caldera (ERA) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Caldera (ERA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Caldera has a total market cap of $36.16 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caldera has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Caldera token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caldera alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,105.20 or 0.99731848 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,596.08 or 0.99358077 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Caldera

Caldera was first traded on July 15th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. Caldera’s official message board is www.caldera.xyz/blog. Caldera’s official website is www.caldera.xyz. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz.

Buying and Selling Caldera

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.20427437 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $11,175,867.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caldera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caldera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caldera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caldera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.