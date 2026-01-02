Boundless Self Reported Market Cap Tops $25.95 Million (ZKC)

Boundless (ZKC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Boundless has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Boundless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Boundless has a total market cap of $25.95 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,105.20 or 0.99731848 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,596.08 or 0.99358077 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Boundless Token Profile

Boundless’ launch date was September 14th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,021,036,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,268,101 tokens. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz. The official message board for Boundless is boundless.network/blog. Boundless’ official website is boundless.network.

Buying and Selling Boundless

According to CryptoCompare, “Boundless (ZKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boundless has a current supply of 1,021,036,253 with 224,265,530 in circulation. The last known price of Boundless is 0.11443797 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $10,879,602.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boundless.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boundless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boundless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boundless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

