pumpBTC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.86 (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market capitalization of $72.86 and $182.99 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89,105.20 or 0.99731848 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,596.08 or 0.99358077 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 774 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 774.43255162 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.02893367 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $152,875.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

