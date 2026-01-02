Empower (MPWR) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Empower (MPWR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Empower has a total market cap of $120.32 and $1.97 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00000569 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

