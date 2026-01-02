Financial Contrast: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) versus Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Insynergy Products and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Insynergy Products alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insynergy Products 7.34% 10.64% 5.66% Central Garden & Pet 5.20% 11.17% 4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insynergy Products and Central Garden & Pet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insynergy Products $58.67 million 0.57 -$17.65 million $0.01 4.29 Central Garden & Pet $3.13 billion 0.64 $162.84 million $2.55 12.61

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Insynergy Products. Insynergy Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Insynergy Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Insynergy Products and Central Garden & Pet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insynergy Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Central Garden & Pet 1 3 1 1 2.33

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Insynergy Products.

Volatility & Risk

Insynergy Products has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Insynergy Products on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insynergy Products

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Insynergy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insynergy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.