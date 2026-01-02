Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA):

12/22/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $170,630. This represents a 68.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,748.44. This trade represents a 80.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 622,060 shares of company stock valued at $17,076,965 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

