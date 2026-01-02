Presilium Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.93.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

