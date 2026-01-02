Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF $FFSM is KOM Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KOM Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,874 shares during the period. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF comprises 8.6% of KOM Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KOM Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 1.53% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFSM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,395,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 78,094 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,495,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 227,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 81,695 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FFSM opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

