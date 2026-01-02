Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,868 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 70,380 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Visionary Trading Down 2.5%

GV stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Visionary has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Get Visionary alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Visionary to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Visionary Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.