Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.2420.

Cannara Biotech Trading Up 2.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Cannara Biotech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) is a biotechnology and natural health company focused on the development, production and distribution of plant-derived formulations, including cannabinoid-based products. Headquartered in Canada, the company integrates research and development with large-scale extraction and formulation processes to serve the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and wellness industries.

The company’s offerings comprise high-purity botanical extracts, nutraceutical ingredients and cosmetic actives developed using proprietary extraction and purification techniques.

