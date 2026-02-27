Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Cut to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OERLF stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Oc Oerlikon Cp has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) is a Swiss-based technology group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, that designs, develops and manufactures advanced equipment and services for industrial surface solutions and materials processing. The company’s core activities include thin-film deposition and vacuum coating systems used to enhance wear and corrosion resistance on components in aerospace, automotive, tooling and consumer goods industries. Oerlikon also offers polymer processing equipment for the production of manmade fibers and nonwoven fabrics, serving textile producers across the globe.

The origins of Oerlikon date back to early 20th-century Swiss engineering enterprises, with the current corporate structure emerging around the year 2000 through a series of strategic acquisitions and reorganizations.

