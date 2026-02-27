Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

IRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.70 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 535.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 660,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 740.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,510,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,475 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY?2026 revenue guidance to $450–$475 million and reiterated a strong outlook; LINZESS showed continued demand growth (11% EUTRx), which supports the higher top?line guide. Ironwood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Management raised FY?2026 revenue guidance to $450–$475 million and reiterated a strong outlook; LINZESS showed continued demand growth (11% EUTRx), which supports the higher top?line guide. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from Citizens JMP: price target raised to $10 with a “market outperform” rating — a significant bullish signal that can attract buyers and supports the stock’s rally. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade from Citizens JMP: price target raised to $10 with a “market outperform” rating — a significant bullish signal that can attract buyers and supports the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: The company reiterated 2025 results achievement and provided investor materials (slide deck) and the conference?call transcript, giving investors more transparency into drivers of the guide and product performance. Slide Deck

The company reiterated 2025 results achievement and provided investor materials (slide deck) and the conference?call transcript, giving investors more transparency into drivers of the guide and product performance. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for review; these provide detail on cost structure, guidance assumptions and timing that investors will parse for clarity. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for review; these provide detail on cost structure, guidance assumptions and timing that investors will parse for clarity. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.01) vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $47.7M vs. ~$86.1M consensus (revenue down ~47% YoY). The sizable miss and year?over?year revenue decline are the primary near?term negative catalysts. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Fall Shy

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.01) vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $47.7M vs. ~$86.1M consensus (revenue down ~47% YoY). The sizable miss and year?over?year revenue decline are the primary near?term negative catalysts. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece downgraded the stock after reporting a pipeline setback and an extended timeline for Apraglutide, raising execution and timing risk for future growth catalysts. Seeking Alpha: Downgrading On Pipeline Setback

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

