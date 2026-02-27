Zacks Research Upgrades Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to “Hold”

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.27.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $258,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,684.25. The trade was a 53.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,497.40. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,621. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,766,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 701,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,809,000 after buying an additional 311,845 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 49.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,057,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 678,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 303,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 61,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 2,210,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,373,000 after acquiring an additional 938,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

