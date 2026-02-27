PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PICS in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PICS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PICS in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on PICS
PICS Stock Down 0.6%
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PICS
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for PICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.