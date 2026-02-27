PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PICS in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PICS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PICS in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PICS opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. PICS has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.95.

