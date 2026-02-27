MAI Capital Management Purchases 13,649 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $71,770,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $143.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,487,570. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

