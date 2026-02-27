Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 6,177 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.07% of Insulet worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 41.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $251.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Evercore set a $340.00 price objective on Insulet in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Insulet from $363.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $386.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.57.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Articles

