Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

