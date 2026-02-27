Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,906 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the January 29th total of 35,297 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 293,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

Shares of GLASF stock opened at C$8.48 on Friday. Glass House Brands has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.86.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) is a vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail company focused on the California market. Based in Salinas with corporate offices in Los Angeles, the firm cultivates proprietary cannabis genetics in greenhouse facilities and distributes a range of consumer packaged products under its flagship Glass House Farms brand.

Operating advanced glasshouse cultivation sites that leverage sustainable growing practices, Glass House Brands produces high-quality flower, pre-rolls and extract products.

