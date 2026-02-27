Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.86.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $293.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.42 and its 200 day moving average is $254.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Lowe’s reported adjusted EPS of $1.98 and revenue of $20.58B (+10.9% YoY), driven by Pro, online and Home Services strength; the quarter exceeded Street estimates and shows resilience despite a weak housing market. Lowe’s Q4 Earnings Show Resilience

Q4 beat — Lowe’s reported adjusted EPS of $1.98 and revenue of $20.58B (+10.9% YoY), driven by Pro, online and Home Services strength; the quarter exceeded Street estimates and shows resilience despite a weak housing market. Positive Sentiment: Falling mortgage rates could lift future demand — the 30?year mortgage dipping below 6% is a catalyst for spring home sales and higher renovation activity, a medium-term tailwind for Lowe’s ticket sizes and traffic. Mortgage Rates Fall Below 6%

Falling mortgage rates could lift future demand — the 30?year mortgage dipping below 6% is a catalyst for spring home sales and higher renovation activity, a medium-term tailwind for Lowe’s ticket sizes and traffic. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — several firms raised price targets (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Rothschild/Telsey) and maintained buy/outperform ratings, signalling investor conviction that Lowe’s execution and Pro pivot justify upside. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analyst support — several firms raised price targets (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Rothschild/Telsey) and maintained buy/outperform ratings, signalling investor conviction that Lowe’s execution and Pro pivot justify upside. Neutral Sentiment: Productivity & AI initiatives — management targets $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and highlights AI tools easing operational issues; these actions could expand margins over time but require execution. Lowe’s Aims for $1B in Productivity

Productivity & AI initiatives — management targets $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and highlights AI tools easing operational issues; these actions could expand margins over time but require execution. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate reset / layoffs — Lowe’s is cutting ~600 corporate roles and reshaping the organization to focus on stores, Pro and digital; cost discipline is positive long term but is a short-term headwind and PR risk. Corporate Restructure Coverage

Corporate reset / layoffs — Lowe’s is cutting ~600 corporate roles and reshaping the organization to focus on stores, Pro and digital; cost discipline is positive long term but is a short-term headwind and PR risk. Negative Sentiment: Soft FY2026 guidance — management issued conservative full?year sales/profit outlook (flat-to-higher comps commentary) and flagged continued housing weakness, which triggered the initial post?earnings selloff and remains the primary near?term risk. Reuters: Lowe’s Guidance & Reaction

Soft FY2026 guidance — management issued conservative full?year sales/profit outlook (flat-to-higher comps commentary) and flagged continued housing weakness, which triggered the initial post?earnings selloff and remains the primary near?term risk. Negative Sentiment: Short-term bearish signals — elevated put option activity and commentary from some strategists advising caution (multi-factor sell calls) suggest increased hedging and speculative downside pressure in the near term.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.