Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases 21,712 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned about 0.08% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

