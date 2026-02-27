Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 272.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.